Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 883 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCKT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $46.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.11. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $67.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 11.65 and a quick ratio of 11.65.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on RCKT shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

In related news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $29,021,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.