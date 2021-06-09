Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 122.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,740 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 64.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PBI. Maxim Group upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

NYSE PBI opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.18. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -456.77 and a beta of 2.71.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $915.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.82 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 107.74% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.