Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 22.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 29,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at about $634,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $64.92 on Wednesday. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $65.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.93. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.90 and a beta of 1.82.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $46,374.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,374.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $1,343,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 499,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,936,065.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 530,344 shares of company stock worth $27,488,866. Corporate insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

