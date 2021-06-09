Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $479,000 Stake in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in Extended Stay America by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,591,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,183,000 after buying an additional 2,004,639 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 247.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 27,217 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the first quarter valued at $101,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 125.9% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 25,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 217.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

STAY opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.78.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $257.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Several research firms have commented on STAY. Macquarie downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.18.

Extended Stay America Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.