Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth $1,753,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 72,438 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,610,000 after acquiring an additional 58,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,828,000 after acquiring an additional 102,417 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIN. Truist raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.90.

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $97.14 on Wednesday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $100.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 2.11.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $44,082.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,825.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

