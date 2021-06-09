View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Stock Price Down 4.8%

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)’s stock price traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.05 and last traded at $9.09. 5,309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,253,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VIEW. Raymond James initiated coverage on View in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of View in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of View in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.62.

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that View, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIEW. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in View during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of View during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in View in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in View during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of View during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

