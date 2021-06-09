Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.16

Shares of Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.16 and last traded at $29.07, with a volume of 27235 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.72.

VCISY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. HSBC raised shares of Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Vinci has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.69.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

