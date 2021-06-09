Vipstar Coin (VIPS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.57 Million

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. One Vipstar Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded up 58.9% against the US dollar. Vipstar Coin has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $14.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000472 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.97 or 0.00342331 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00039932 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Vipstar Coin

VIPS uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

