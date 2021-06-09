Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of NYSE NCV opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $6.03.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

