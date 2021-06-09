Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $71 million-77 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $69 million.

VPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vishay Precision Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE VPG traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.21. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,257. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.82 million, a PE ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42. Vishay Precision Group has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $37.08.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $70.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.41 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 7.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $341,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,115.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

