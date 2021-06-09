Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $71 million-77 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $69 million.
VPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vishay Precision Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.
Shares of NYSE VPG traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.21. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,257. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.82 million, a PE ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42. Vishay Precision Group has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $37.08.
In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $341,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,115.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.
About Vishay Precision Group
Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.
