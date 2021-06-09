Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) SVP Robert R. Vallance Sells 4,980 Shares

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $647,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of VC stock opened at $130.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Visteon Co. has a 12 month low of $63.67 and a 12 month high of $147.55. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -620.90 and a beta of 2.04.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Visteon in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Visteon in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.