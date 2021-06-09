Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) SVP Robert R. Vallance Sells 4,980 Shares

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $647,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of VC stock opened at $130.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Visteon Co. has a 12 month low of $63.67 and a 12 month high of $147.55. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -620.90 and a beta of 2.04.
Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on VC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Visteon in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Visteon in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.
About Visteon
Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.
