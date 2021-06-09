VivoPower International (VVPR) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

VivoPower International (NASDAQ: VVPR) is one of 28 public companies in the “Electric & other services combined” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare VivoPower International to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VivoPower International and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VivoPower International $48.70 million -$5.10 million -64.83 VivoPower International Competitors $8.94 billion $479.87 million 13.41

VivoPower International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than VivoPower International. VivoPower International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

VivoPower International has a beta of 4.6, suggesting that its stock price is 360% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VivoPower International’s competitors have a beta of 0.33, suggesting that their average stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for VivoPower International and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VivoPower International 0 0 0 0 N/A VivoPower International Competitors 463 2125 1571 9 2.27

As a group, “Electric & other services combined” companies have a potential upside of 5.46%. Given VivoPower International’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VivoPower International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.7% of VivoPower International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares VivoPower International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VivoPower International N/A N/A N/A VivoPower International Competitors 1.32% 8.91% 2.20%

Summary

VivoPower International competitors beat VivoPower International on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

VivoPower International Company Profile

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers. The Solar Development segment engages in the origination, development, construction, financing, operation, optimization, and sale of photovoltaic solar projects. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

