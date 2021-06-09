Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vocera Communications from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.20.

NYSE:VCRA opened at $35.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.04 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.94. Vocera Communications has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $55.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $48.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.62 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vocera Communications will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Paulus sold 2,400 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $81,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,292.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Justin Spencer sold 5,685 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $231,095.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,599,080.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,039,164 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

