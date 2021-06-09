Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 180 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VOD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 192 ($2.51) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 178.09 ($2.33).

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 128.58 ($1.68) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £35.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 428.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 133.65. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,666.67%.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Van Boxmeer purchased 305,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £411,750 ($537,954.01).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

