Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The company has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,474,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $189,094,000 after buying an additional 7,478,112 shares during the period. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,532,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $194,115,000 after acquiring an additional 588,082 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,340,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,709,000 after purchasing an additional 712,734 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 23.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,324,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $153,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,153,607 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $131,841,000 after acquiring an additional 188,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

