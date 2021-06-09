Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Voestalpine to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voestalpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

VLPNY stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.43. Voestalpine has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -36.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

