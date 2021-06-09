Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 1,110 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,872 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LHCG. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in LHC Group by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 456 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In other LHC Group news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $1,008,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LHCG stock opened at $200.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.43 and a 1-year high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.92 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.11.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

