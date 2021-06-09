Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.09. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $335.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.61 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 135.00%.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

