Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 183.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,689 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Boston Partners purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $91,696,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 534,194 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 722.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 476,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,662,000 after acquiring an additional 418,427 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,742,000 after acquiring an additional 252,550 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $910,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $82.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The company has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.26.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.75.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,615.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,568,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,418 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

