Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $371.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.42. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.17.

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

