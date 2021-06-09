Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 954.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,680 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in eXp World were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 257,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,725,000 after acquiring an additional 122,667 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 37,663 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in eXp World by 88.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 9,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Get eXp World alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXPI. TheStreet lowered shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $1,592,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $1,065,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,263,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,301,051.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 532,500 shares of company stock valued at $20,943,950 in the last three months. 35.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $40.67 on Wednesday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.57 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). eXp World had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $583.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.79 million. eXp World’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.