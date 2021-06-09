Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.97 Million Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RMD. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ResMed by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in ResMed by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 344,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,186,000 after acquiring an additional 14,448 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in ResMed by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.47, for a total transaction of $496,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,922 shares in the company, valued at $18,839,169.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $199,981.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,464,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,719 shares of company stock worth $5,282,179. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $207.48 on Wednesday. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.08 and a 52-week high of $224.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.01. The company has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 66.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. Research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.43.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

