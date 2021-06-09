Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.580–0.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $618 million-640 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $600.81 million.

Vroom stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.29. 1,348,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,787,500. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.15. Vroom has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $591.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.75 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vroom will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRM shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vroom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.86.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 14,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $514,225.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 494,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,350,212.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Valkin sold 142,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $5,398,617.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,915,602 shares of company stock valued at $121,678,318 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

