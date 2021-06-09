Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Hits $1.87 on Major Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be bought for about $1.87 or 0.00005173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $32.85 million and $667,807.00 worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00068742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00025304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $330.16 or 0.00913519 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,267.75 or 0.09041594 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00049608 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,567,650 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.