Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will announce earnings of $1.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.90. Vulcan Materials reported earnings per share of $1.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year earnings of $5.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vulcan Materials.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

VMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.44.

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.59. The stock had a trading volume of 31,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,196. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $194.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vulcan Materials (VMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.