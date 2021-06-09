Wall Street Games (WSG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $479,489.00

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded down 33.8% against the US dollar. Wall Street Games has a market cap of $4.45 million and approximately $479,489.00 worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00061774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.77 or 0.00229399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.83 or 0.00209912 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.51 or 0.01258223 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $35,672.89 or 1.00073837 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wall Street Games Coin Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

