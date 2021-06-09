Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $361,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 144,729 shares of company stock valued at $20,229,125 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management stock opened at $139.34 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.54. The firm has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

