WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys 2,352 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.28. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

