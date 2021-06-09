WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $366,000 Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $149.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.31. The company has a market capitalization of $133.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

Several research firms have recently commented on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.