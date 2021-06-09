WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $418,000 Position in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its position in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,137,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,668,000 after acquiring an additional 70,868 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $670,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,976,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $6,806,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 61.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 162,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,363,000 after acquiring an additional 61,839 shares during the period.

Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF stock opened at $52.19 on Wednesday. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.09 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.82.

