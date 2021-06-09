WealthPLAN Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 584.9% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 40,345 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Allstate by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in The Allstate by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 137,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,127,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in The Allstate by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 8.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALL stock opened at $134.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.64. The company has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $84.97 and a 1 year high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.38.

In other news, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $8,473,106.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,183 shares in the company, valued at $17,875,107.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662 in the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

