Wedbush Comments on Etsy, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Etsy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.98. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $204.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.08.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $170.21 on Monday. Etsy has a 1 year low of $76.08 and a 1 year high of $251.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.79. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth $16,692,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Etsy by 19.9% in the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Etsy by 10.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 71.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 11,128 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Etsy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 159,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,317,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total value of $89,114.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $1,412,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

