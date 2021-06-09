Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $484.24 million-503.61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $480.78 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:WB traded up $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.89. The stock had a trading volume of 31,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,676. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Weibo has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $63.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.08.
Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Weibo had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $458.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Weibo will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.
About Weibo
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
