Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $484.24 million-503.61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $480.78 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:WB traded up $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.89. The stock had a trading volume of 31,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,676. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Weibo has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $63.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Weibo had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $458.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Weibo will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WB. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weibo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Weibo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.75.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

