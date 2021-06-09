WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at CIBC

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WELL. Eight Capital lifted their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities cut their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Pi Financial restated a buy rating and issued a C$10.50 price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. WELL Health Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.79.

Shares of WELL Health Technologies stock opened at C$8.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62. WELL Health Technologies has a twelve month low of C$2.50 and a twelve month high of C$9.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.24. The stock has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.83.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

