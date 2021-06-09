Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0576 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of EAD stock opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $6.97 and a 1 year high of $8.83.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Christopher M. Lee bought 5,000 shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.37 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 31,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

