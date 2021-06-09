Wells Financial Advisors INC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wells Financial Advisors INC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $232.58. 702,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,039,666. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $133.28 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.30.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

