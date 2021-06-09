Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HOWL) Quiet Period To Expire on June 9th

Werewolf Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:HOWL) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, June 9th. Werewolf Therapeutics had issued 7,500,000 shares in its public offering on April 30th. The total size of the offering was $120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of HOWL opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $23.99.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,715,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $27,440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm acquired 125,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,012,144.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

