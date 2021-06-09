West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) CFO Sells $146,300.00 in Stock

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $146,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,242.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

WTBA stock opened at $29.79 on Wednesday. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $493.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $25.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.70 million. Research analysts expect that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,181,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,455,000 after buying an additional 55,513 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in West Bancorporation by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,917,000 after acquiring an additional 94,324 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in West Bancorporation by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 342,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after buying an additional 45,951 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. 40.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.