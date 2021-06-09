Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Trading Up 7.4%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT)’s share price was up 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.97 and last traded at $5.92. Approximately 172,976 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,285,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.30 million, a P/E ratio of 147.54 and a beta of 2.22.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,212,000. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 5,638,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,170,000 after purchasing an additional 842,023 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 2,253.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,177,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,360 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank increased its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,665,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,357,000 after purchasing an additional 550,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.01% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

