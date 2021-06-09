WHALE Price Reaches $10.14 on Top Exchanges (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 9th. Over the last week, WHALE has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for $10.14 or 0.00028453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WHALE has a market capitalization of $59.46 million and approximately $406,121.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00061774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.77 or 0.00229399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.83 or 0.00209912 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $448.51 or 0.01258223 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $35,672.89 or 1.00073837 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE launched on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,862,482 coins. The official website for WHALE is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

