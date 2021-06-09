Windham Capital Management LLC Has $397,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Windham Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 63.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,515 shares during the quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.58. 148,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,437,942. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $56.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.90.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

