Windham Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Windham Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,659 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Windham Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $9,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 158,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 17,905 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,037,000 after purchasing an additional 191,700 shares during the last quarter.

SRLN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.16. 3,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,922. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $42.94 and a 12-month high of $46.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.91.

