Windsor Group LTD Acquires 57,981 Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 264,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,981 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD owned about 0.34% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth $100,000. 18.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Shares of CLMT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.30. 3,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,593. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $495.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.71.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLMT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products that are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.