Windsor Group LTD Boosts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 1.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 1.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BLK shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $886.08.

BlackRock stock traded down $12.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $872.15. The company had a trading volume of 10,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $515.72 and a 12-month high of $890.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $833.87. The stock has a market cap of $133.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.