Windsor Group LTD Buys 193 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $39,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $1,573,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,173.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $234,203.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,936 shares of company stock valued at $10,780,627. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.95. 80,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,660,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.03. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.47 and a 52-week high of $166.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

