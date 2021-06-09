Windsor Group LTD Has $5.53 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Windsor Group LTD lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.3% of Windsor Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.14. The stock had a trading volume of 533,795 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.