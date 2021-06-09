Windsor Group LTD Sells 1,084 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Windsor Group LTD cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Motco bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

SPLG traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $49.70. 170,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,770,182. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $49.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.75.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

