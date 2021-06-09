Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.73.

ENTG traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.80. The company had a trading volume of 456,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,359. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84 and a beta of 1.26. Entegris has a 52 week low of $56.16 and a 52 week high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total value of $197,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,709.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 555,562 shares of company stock valued at $66,632,939 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Entegris by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 109,678 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Entegris by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $865,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Entegris by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 324,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,204,000 after buying an additional 16,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

