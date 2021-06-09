Wrapped BNB (WBNB) 1-Day Volume Hits $385.36 Million

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for about $369.95 or 0.00997313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $2.50 billion and approximately $385.36 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00061879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.17 or 0.00218587 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.85 or 0.00206950 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $513.78 or 0.01383623 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,097.93 or 0.99906194 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,749,116 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

