Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,528,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,732 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,977,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,064,000 after purchasing an additional 79,835 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,853,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,552 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,879,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 859,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,057,000 after purchasing an additional 168,614 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In related news, insider Atish Shah sold 4,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $97,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,271,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 33,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $642,392.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 448,491 shares in the company, valued at $8,552,723.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,259 shares of company stock worth $1,379,205. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.15. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $21.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 75.76%. The business had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.